Former President John Mahama is being urged to take the back seat and support former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2024 general election.

This is the only way the NDC can beat the Akufo-Addo led government and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the elections.

Former Communications Officer, Solomon Nkansah, made the call on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Former Communications Officer and Aspiring National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Solomon Yaw Nkansah

He said the NDC is not only thinking about the 2024 election but is building a political system that would sustain them in power.

But given the current circumstance, Mr Nkansah noted that, should former President John Mahama be elected flagbearer and win the elections, he only has just one term.

“We can’t go into 2024 election with one-term mentality; there is no succession plan,” he bemoaned.

The development, Mr Nkansah believes will create huge problem for the NDC which has very qualified men for the job.

It is for this reason that he is convinced Dr Duffuor is the right person to be flagbearer.

With Dr Duffuor, he maintained that, the NDC stands a better chance of winning and retaining power 2024 and beyond.

He said claims that Mr Mahama is the one with money and the only marketable candidate is just part of the “communist inferior tactics”.

“Anyone who got the opportunity to serve NDC cannot hold the party hostage. Mahama led NDC and we lost two elections so that argument is flawed,” the former Communications Officer added.

Mr Nkansah indicated that though it is obvious the NPP has messed up in government, victory for NDC is not automatic.

Rather, he said it will take hard work and a candidate with impeccable integrity who is also an economic guru to turn things around.

