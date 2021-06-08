A photo of Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with President Nana Akufo-Addo has popped up online and Ghanaians cannot keep calm over it.

The duo met at the commissioning of the new Ministry of National Security office on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The President at the commissioning also launched Ghana’s first National Security Strategy document.

With both wearing their masks in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, the Tamale South Member of Parliament was spotted in black suit while President Akufo-Addo wore an African Print shirt on black trousers.

They were captured in a head chat after the programme which saw the President pay rapt attention to whatever it was Mr Haruna said to him.

