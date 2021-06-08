Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has issued a disclaimer about still posting tweets despite the Twitter ban.

The Nigerian government has banned Twitter and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has ordered the prosecution of Nigerians who defy the Twitter ban.

In response, Pastor Kumuyi, who is still tweeting via his official account, explained that his messages are targeted at a global audience in over 100 nations and his tweets are shared from any of those locations, not from Nigeria.

The tweet from Kumuyi reads: “In view of the Twitter ban in Nigeria, please note that the content shared on this handle is targeted at a global audience in more than five continents and over 100 nations and we share the content from any of these locations.”

