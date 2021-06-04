The federal government has suspended indefinitely the operations of social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced this on Friday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi.

This comes days after Twitter took down posts by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had condemned the attacks on police stations, prisons and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East, warning that those supporting insurrection and violence in the country would be shocked.

Reacting consequently on Friday in a statement, he said the Buhari government has suspended the activities of Twitter in the country.

The statement titled, ‘FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria’, read: “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the micro-blogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.