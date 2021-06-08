Akufo-Addo launches National Security Strategy

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned a newly-constructed building for the Ministry of National Security and launched the National Security Strategy document, the first such document in the country’s history.

Speaking at the ceremony Monday, he expressed his satisfaction that the National Security Ministry “has decided to name this new building after one of its most hardworking leaders, the late National Security Co-ordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh, who died so tragically early whilst in office, and was laid to rest a few days ago”.

He spoke on the importance of the National Security Strategy; the President explained that the document necessary for the existence of Ghana’s National Security architecture.

President Akufo-Addo added that the overarching vision of the National Security Strategy is to maintain Ghana as an open, tolerant, socially cohesive, peace-loving, people-centred, secure, united and prosperous constitutional democracy that upholds the rule of law.

“The National Security Strategy also aims to establish Ghana as a land of opportunities, with the resolve and the capability to protect her people, her culture and her values, to spur growth, development and prosperity that inure to the well-being of her people, whilst positioning the country to play a meaningful and influential role at regional, continental and global levels,” he said.

He continued, “Once operationalised, the Strategy will optimise the effectiveness of the security and intelligence sector by revamping current systems and structures.

“The strategy will prioritise the effective use of resources to promote effective decision-making, through an institutional system that will ensure integrated and efficient coordination in all spectrums of national security.”

The Strategy, President Akufo-Addo noted, will provide a new institutional structure, which will be equipped to confront threats through rapid, coordinated and comprehensive responses.

He explained that the implementation of the National Security Strategy will be driven systematically, transparently and accountably to ensure that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) achieve their expected outcomes, which would contribute significantly to enhancing the country’s cohesion, resilience and stability.