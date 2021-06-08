The Minority in Parliament has accused President Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet of deliberately frustrating the work of Members of Parliament and the development of the country.

According to the NDC MPs, failure by the President to present major bills to the House for consideration and constitution of boards of statutory bodies is a deliberate act to sabotage the growth of the country.

Speaking to Adom News, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim said the conduct of the President and his government is a clear indication of bad governance.

“Before parliament resumed from its recess, the Majority Leader [Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu] said they were bringing a number of bills for them to be passed. So we came here with the intention to pass bills, but we are in the third week and none of those bills is ready for Parliament to work on.

“Where are the bills? What is the cabinet doing? Why has cabinet not approved those bills for them to come to the House for us to work on?” He quizzed.

The Banda MP added that, delayed constitution of statutory bodies will breed corruption in public institutions.

“We are in the sixth month and the Akufo-Addo government is reluctantly and unwilling to form the boards of Cooperation, Agencies and Departments. These bring checks and balances so without them, it will fundamentally cause corruption,” he stated.

But in a sharp rebuttal, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh debunked claims by Ahmed that delayed in the constitution of major boards will bread corruption.

He added the President is in the process of forming his government.