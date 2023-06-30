Ghanaians had anticipated a good time for songstress Gyakie as she is billed to perform at the ongoing AfroNation concert in Portugal.

However, prior to her scheduled activities, an incident of alleged security brutality has hit one of her camp members; her manager, Electro Mirror.

A chilling video which has taken over the social media space captured the moment her manager was roughened up by some uniformed security personnel to the horror of onlookers.

The video was shared by talent manager George Britton who could be heard in the background panicky while reproaching the security personnel for their rambo-style approach.

While details of the circumstances leading to the assault are sketchy, it is alleged that the confrontation ensued between Mirror and the security over access restrictions.

In the now deleted video, Mirror could be seen pinned down to the floor while the security men numbering about five had him on chokehold as he gasped for air.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital and latest information provided by George Britton noted that he is in a stable condition now.

Amidst the brouhaha, Gyakie is still scheduled to perform on Day 2 of AfroNation Portugal later today.

Both Gyakie and her management are yet to issue an official statement to clarify reports.

The video has generated buzz on social media and netizens have shared diverse opinions. A faction have pointed out how the assault is similar to George Floyd’s case.

