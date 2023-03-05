The management of Mona Faiz Montrage (Hajia4reall), also known in the music circles as Mona 4Reall, have dispelled rumours that the Ghanaian socialite and artiste has been convicted in the United States of America and jailed for 10 years.

In a press statement, the management indicated that the “publications making rounds on social media and news portals of the conviction and 10-year jail sentence of Mona Faiz Montrage and the current detention of her daughter; a minor, by the US authorities are mere fabrications.

“We would like to state categorically that the said reports are false,” they wrote.

Stating the real facts of Mona’s current situation, the management mentioned that “Mona is currently in the UK. She has neither been put on trial nor convicted in the UK or US. Mona has not been extradited to the US or anywhere in the world.”

They have, therefore, advised the public to “disregard all such rumours and respect the privacy of Mona and her family.”

On November 11, 2022, it was reported Mona 4Reall was picked up by security personnel in the United Kingdom for an unknown offence.

She was believed to have been arrested by the UK Police in collaboration with Interpol at the Heathrow Airport on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Mona 4Reall

She was made to disembark from a British Airways flight to Ghana just when the flight was about to set off.

Mona and her team had been in the UK for about two weeks after she performed at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.