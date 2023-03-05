The Chief Executive Officer of OkayMedia, Isha Sesay, has announced the birth of her daughter, Naimah Yasmine Kadi Sesay.

Naimah was born on February 17 in New York City, USA.

Isha Sesay, 47, following a divorce decided to take the unconventional route of having a baby on her own.

In an article published on Today, she said, “In the aftermath of our breakup, it hit me: Not having a child would be the greatest regret of my life. … If I was waiting for the right man to come along before I did it, well, I might just find myself out of time.”

Throughout her pregnancy she shared video updates of her journey to motherhood – highlighting issues of maternal deaths, especially among black women, single parenting etc.

Taking to her Instagram account to announce the birth of her daughter, Isha Sesay said, “…now that I am finally a mother, my heart feels like a truly foreign organ in my body…it is so full…completely transformed by this brand new wondrous being.”

Speaking about her daughter, she said, “In keeping with the meaning of her first name, ‘Naimah,’ she is indeed my peace. She is my blessing.”

“And I can’t wait to share the triumphs and travails of motherhood in the days ahead,” she added.