Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim turned 37 years old on Friday, March 3, 2023, and celebrated in a grand style.

Before the day, Juliet Ibrahim travelled to Cancun in Mexico for her birthday celebration.

The actress shared some videos and photos from the vacation on her social media pages to the delight of her fans.

In the first set of photos she posted, Ibrahim showed herself lying in bed smiling, with teddy bears and flowers around. “A year wiser and ageing like fine wine,” she said.