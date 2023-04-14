Social media influencer, Naomi Asiamah popularly known as Hajia Bintu has apologised for advertising spiritual products that could charm men.

In a post she shared on Snapchat, the curvy influencer blamed herself and her management team “for being negligent in accessing the effects of a product” that could make women control their men in relationships.

“I want to take this opportunity to apologise to all. I promote products for various brands and this time my management team and I, were negligent in accessing the effects of marketing products that a vendor brought to us.

“I have no intentions to attract such out of line effects on the general public, myself and my brand. I am sincerely sorry for this act” she said.

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu has been topping the trends after she made public the viral video.

Amid the criticism, some celebrities like Medikal defended her.

“Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass,” he tweeted.

