Ghanaian social media influencer, Hajia Bintu has been lambasted by Ghanaians after a video of her endorsing unique charms to attract men surfaced on social media.

In the video, the influencer with millions of followers was showing ladies how they can attract ‘rich’ men with some oils and other products.

This angered some social media users who took to Twitter to lambast Bintu for endorsing ‘juju [charms] which has the tendency to destroy relationships.

Some were convinced she acquired all her properties using the same products she is promoting.

Interestingly, others who defended Hajia Bintu said she was only doing advertisement.

But the actress is yet to respond to her critics.

Check some of the reactions below:

Hajia Bintu must be ashamed of herself for advertising for products that is used to attract men, let men fuck you and stay, let men love and pay, let men do as the girl in question say!



As a top artiste and a leader of the youth I had to say something #KillyDem pic.twitter.com/YDM7XwtBgp — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) April 12, 2023

Hajia Bintu is out there promoting jujuism but she’s not Agradaa so the media isn’t talking about it. pic.twitter.com/Ai08UbREDE — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) April 13, 2023

Hajia Bintu has clearly made a point here. She uses black magic on men. Smh, Onyame hunu yen mɔbɔ — Sir John 🕊 (@jojoarhinn) April 13, 2023

