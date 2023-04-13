Ghanaian social media influencer, Hajia Bintu has been lambasted by Ghanaians after a video of her endorsing unique charms to attract men surfaced on social media.
In the video, the influencer with millions of followers was showing ladies how they can attract ‘rich’ men with some oils and other products.
This angered some social media users who took to Twitter to lambast Bintu for endorsing ‘juju [charms] which has the tendency to destroy relationships.
Some were convinced she acquired all her properties using the same products she is promoting.
Interestingly, others who defended Hajia Bintu said she was only doing advertisement.
But the actress is yet to respond to her critics.
Check some of the reactions below:
