Hajia 4Real has offered us countless styling tips over the years, but this move might just be one of our favourites.

Her fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits.

The ‘Fine Girl’ hitmaker opted for a black look featuring a black jumpsuit that was laced on from the tummy to her waist.

She paired her outfit with black stilettos and a designer mini bag matching her outfit completely.

Hajia 4Real is a shade of beauty with her makeup and we love the nude makeup which is perfect for her look. The blonde water curls hair is just perfect to bring light to her look.

READ ALSO: