Ghanaian music sensation, Gyakie, has been keeping her fans guessing with her ever-changing hairstyles.

The “Forever” star recently sent social media into a frenzy with her latest fringe hairstyle.

In a captivating Instagram post, Gyakie ditched her usual middle-parted bob for a striking blond hairdo, all while rocking a chic bustier and a denim skirt. Her style was nothing short of remarkable.

Jackline Acheampong, the award-winning singer, also turned heads with her fashion choices. She opted for a sassy ensemble, donning a brown corset top paired with ripped denim jeans.

Gyakie’s brown leather boots added a touch of class to her overall look, perfectly complementing her outfit. She elevated her style with black and white pearls, showcasing her fashion prowess.

To top it off, the fashionista applied a subtle yet elegant makeup, making her look even more captivating as she confidently posed with her black designer bag. Gyakie continues to prove that her fashion game is as strong as her musical talent.

Below are some photos