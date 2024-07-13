Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) in the Ashanti Region has closed the Barekese Water Treatment plant and the Achiase Booster for repairs.

This action follows a major burst on the 36” (900mm) transmission line that supplies water to a significant portion of the Kumasi metropolis.

According to a statement from GWL, the transmission line was damaged by equipment used during the construction of drains from the Suame roundabout to Breman Ahenful by a contractor.

Areas affected include: Suame, Tafo/Pankrono, Asokwa, Bantama, Sokoban, Kronum, Barekese, Manhyia, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Atasamanso, Kotwi, Adum, KNUST, Odoum, Asokore Mampong, and surrounding areas.

