Andre Ayew has acknowledged that debates are inevitable whenever a new captain is selected for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

During a lecture on sports psychology at the University of Ghana on Friday, the Le Havre forward discussed the challenges and expectations future captains of the national team will face.

“There will always be a debate sooner or later,” Ayew stated.

“The next one who is coming, there will be another debate. The next one is coming in the next 10 years, and there will be another debate. Anybody who, tomorrow, is going to be the leader of our national team should be ready for it. There are things you just need to learn from, prepare, and let it brush off” he added.

Ayew is familiar with the controversy surrounding the Black Stars captaincy. When the captaincy was taken from Asamoah Gyan and given to Ayew, it ignited significant debate and controversy.

In Ayew’s absence for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month, Thomas Partey has taken on the role of captain for the Black Stars.

As Ayew suggested, a new captain will eventually be chosen to lead the team, continuing the tradition of debate and scrutiny that accompanies this prestigious role.

Meanwhile, Ghana hopes to secure qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations as well as the Mundial slated to be hosted USA, Canada and Mexico.