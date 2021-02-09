Rapper Guru says he hasn’t begged singer Kuami Eugene for a collaboration, hence the former shouldn’t propagate such into the public domain.
This comes after Kuami Eugene, in an earlier interview, said he cannot do a song with Guru because he doesn’t see eye to eye with his record label boss Richie Mensah.
According to Kuami Eugene, Guru, cannot disrespect his producer and expect him to feature on his song.
But Guru has taken to his social media pages to reply the ‘Rockstar’ for his assertion.
