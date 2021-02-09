Dear Kuami Eugene,

I admire your hard work and how well you have come. I am already in my 13th year in this industry and I have been able to give back to back hits.

I made sure I had not less than 4 hit songs every year and in 2014 i gave 10 MEGA hits in one calendar year, I don’t know how old you were at that time though.

The industry is in difficult times which we need to join hands to change or continue with the mistakes our predecessors made.

Remember some people started with me but they could not last long so I appreciate how far God has brought me.

I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment before you leave because those that exited couldn’t maintain the hype.

There are always new Lords so remember nothing LASTS forever.

Point of correction I never begged for a Collaboration. I didn’t ask for Collaboration because I wanted a hit song, I have a lot of hit songs and I’m proud of that.

I wanted you to know I appreciate your craft THAT IS why i wanted us to work together and nothing more.

I wish you well. Thank You

N K Z

guru