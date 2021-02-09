Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has declared his side is in crisis following their 1-1 draw with Legon Cities on Sunday.

The Phobians have played four matches without a win.

Kwadjo Obeng Jnr scored to salvage a point against their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium after Umar Manaf missed a penalty in the early minutes for Hearts of Oak.

Papic is hopeful the two-week break can help the team bounce back and turn their fortunes around.

“Three matches we’ve not been scoring, this is the first game we scored, even the penalty was not good enough chance to score.

“I don’t know, it’s like some kind of crisis is there that we are trying to work on, we have two weeks now, I think we will manage and come back better,” he added.

The stalemate leaves the Phobians at the ninth place on the league table with 17 points.

Hearts of Oak will take on Ebusua Dwarfs in their matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.