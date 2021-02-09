Residents of Kwanteng, a farming community near Goaso in the Ahafo Region, have been forced to live in hell over the smell of a corpse.

The deceased is a migrant, believed to be in his 40s, who sought shelter in the community.

A witness told Adom News’ reporter, Sulley Dramani, who followed the report, that he was sent off by the traditional leaders to search for cure for his unknown ailment.

But, unknown to them, the deceased found another abode in a poultry farm in the community, where he had been hiding until his demise.

The body, which had badly decomposed and mummified, was found in the farm on Thursday, February 4, after residents traced the source of the smell.

SEE ALSO

Residents told Adom News the Assembly member for the area, Thomas Obeng Twumasi, the Traditional Council and the police were immediately notified.

But, four days after, no authority has showed up to transport the body to the morgue and bring them relief.

No family member has complained of a missing person ever since he appeared in the community to the time of his death.