The Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, Professor John Owusu Gyapong, has revealed that active Covid-19 cases recorded in some of Ghana’s universities are being managed as per the mandated protocols.

According to reports, approximately 13 tertiary institutions out of the 15 in the country have recorded active Covid-19 cases since schools reopened in January 2021.

Speaking on The Probe on JoyNews, he said the universities are managing their cases per the stipulated preventive protocols to curb the spread and ensure the safety of students.

“At least here in the University of Health and Allied Sciences eight or nine students have tested positive and about 10 or so faculty and staff have also tested positive. They have all been managed, many have recovered without any incident,” he told Emefa Apawu.

His remarks come after a number of active Covid-19 cases were reported in some schools less than a month after they had resumed.

At Akosombo it was reported that some 40 students in a school tested positive.

Professor Gyapong indicated that many of the students are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment.

He added that the universities are also rolling out learning management systems to ensure that there is teaching online.

He explained that although face-to-face class sessions may be needed for some practical courses, they have been reduced to ensure minimal contact among students and lecturers.

Prof Gyapong also added that further to this: “Many Vice-Chancellors are having academic board meetings to review systems to see how best to address the situation.”