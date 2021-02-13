Rapper Guru says he has purchased a 20-acre land at Adukro-Abetema where he will build a whole city in his name.

The rapper, who was in the news lately for many reasons, said he had to get rid all of his expensive cars before he could acquire the property.

Taking to his social media pages, he wrote:

Not driving any flashy car for now because I’ve got a whole city to build so help me God… Sonata all day.

MORE:

I just acquired a 20-acre land at Adukro-Abetema to build NKZ City, he typed.

He attached a video where the agents were seen going on a tour with him on the land.

Check out the post below: