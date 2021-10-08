The Guan District made up of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) traditional areas in the Oti Region has been duly inaugurated.

This was in a colourful ceremony held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the district’s capital, at Lipke-Mate.

The people of SALL, have been without an administrative district after the Oti Region was carved from the Volta Region in 2019.

The Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu, at the ceremony, praised the President, Parliament, the Electoral Commission (EC) traditional leaders, among others for their role in the creation of the district.

ALSO READ:

He also commended the joint consultative committee which supervised the processes, leading to the creation of the district.

The ceremony was graced by actor cum politician, John Dumelo, Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, traditional leaders, among others.

Eligible voters within SALL of the Guan District could not vote in the parliamentary election even though they voted in the presidential.

This was because the EC failed in its duty to create a constituency for them.

The residents following the election filed a suit at the Supreme Court demanding, among others, the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote.