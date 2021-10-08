A 28-year-old man, identified as Papa Kwame, who went missing for about three days, has been washed ashore.

The deceased reportedly drowned while bathing in a sea at Saltpond Nankesido in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The body was discovered on Friday, October 8 at about 6:00 am.

An eyewitness, Wofa Sepha, suspects the deceased, said to be in the town for a festival, was under the influence of alcohol.

Police in the area have visited the scene while the body, which was decomposing at the time of discovery, has been buried.