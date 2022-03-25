Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has announced the construction of a food processing factory in the Guan District of the Oti region.

The project, according to the 2020 Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to be completed within 14 months.

He indicated the factory will have a production capacity of 1500tons of ginger and other products in a year.

He added it will create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.

This comes a few months after he harvested several tons of ginger from his farm and announced plans to add value by turning it into a paste with the name Melo foods.

Mr Dumelo took to his Instagram page to announce the project as he shares photos from the construction site.

Dumelo begins construction of food processing factory

The photos captured workers at work with some taking measurements while others had kickstarted the building’s foundation.

He wrote: “Construction of food processing factory in the Guan district has begun, expected to complete in 14 months with production capacity of 1500tons/of ginger and other products in a year, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs.”

His announcement has attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages from fans and followers who have sighted it.