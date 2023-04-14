The Coalition of Backlog of Trained Teachers (CBTT) has expressed profound gratitude to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah.

This follows the recruitment of trained teachers who completed Colleges of Education from 2016-2020.

The group had petitioned the GES the Director-General promise to act. True to his word, majority of nurses have been posted.

CBTT in a press release described Dr Eric Nsiah as a listening leader poised to bring relief to his people.

That notwithstanding, they appealed to him to ensure all trained teachers are posted in the shortest possible time.

