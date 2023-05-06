A video of a groom wiping off his new bride’s red lipstick before kissing her on their wedding day has gone viral, stirring up controversy on social media.
While some people supported the groom’s action, others criticised it, leading to a frenzy online.
The groom hesitated to kiss his bride due to her lipstick, but eventually wiped it off with a handkerchief, leading to his bride’s surprise and shock.
Despite her reaction, the groom persisted and finally kissed her, as seen in the clip shared on TikTok by @oppyjay_alaga.
@oppyjay_alaga The Kiss Me Moment 🥰 There's that one friend who can do this🤔 Share this video to them or tag them make we know the future culprits #oppyjayalaga #yorubawedding ♬ original sound – Oppyjay Alaga
- When Ras Nene met soldiers and police officers [Watch]
- Sudan crisis: The football coach forced to flee Khartoum
- Kwabena Duffuor II reacts to campaign posters with Mahama