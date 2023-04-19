Accra Great Olympics defender, Christopher Nettey, has assured that the side will escape relegation.

The Wonder Club are struggling in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The poor run of results led to the sacking of Yaw Preko and he has been replaced by Bismark Kobi-Mensah.

Olympics have recorded two wins, two draws and two losses since he took over.

After 26 games played, the two-time Premier League champions sit 17th on the league log with 31 points.

However, with eight games to end the season, Nettey beleives the side will keep its status in the Premier League.

“We are moving to the WAFA Park and I believe it is in the best interest of the club,” he told Asempa FM.

“There are few matches to the end of the season but I am convinced that Great Olympics will survive relegation,” he added.

Great Olympics will host Tamale City in the matchday 27 games at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.