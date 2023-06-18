Nigerians have roared at the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards for labelling two of their best artistes as up-and-coming.

In a social media question and answer section, the board were asked by fans to name some up-coming black artistes and the names Wizkid and Rema, among others popped up.

The Academy, however, expressed belief the two artistes must be on the radar of all award schemes.

Nonetheless, netizens saw the comment as a backhanded compliment, causing an uproar on social media.

Self-appointed defenders of the two artistes reminded Grammy of the tall list of achievements the artistes have attained both combined and solo, to argue out why they deserved to be categorized among the crème de la crème.

Following the backlash, the Academy has been forced to delete both posts as Nigerians await an apology.

