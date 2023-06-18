Two female Business students of Wiaga Community School step up to the plate to make a historic appearance for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The two students defied the odds to make a debut representation for their school at the regional qualifiers of the competition.

With only their scanty knowledge of the pure sciences and a month’s preparation, the girls resolved to sit with experienced schools to battle for a national slot.

They pushed aside their cost accounting and finance books to make a daring first-time appearance at the competition.

When the call for schools in the Upper East region to participate in this year’s regional qualifiers was made, Wiaga Community Day School did not hesitate to make a representation.

Despite offering only two programs – General Arts and Business – at the school, their teachers were resolved to make a debut attempt at the quiz.

Ruth Awusumbiik and Gifty Abiuuk were selected from among the 70 student population of the school to bear the torch.

Gifty Abiuuk expressed her utmost gladness to have represented her school.

“Initially, I did not agree to do it. But it got to a point where they told me it was just a trial so I should attempt to boost the name of my school.

“Many schools want this opportunity but they couldn’t. If I have this opportunity to be able to do something, then it’s a great opportunity for us,” Gifty said.

The girls faced stiff competition from Awe SHTS, an experienced school, and Kusanaba SHS.

The first two bouts of the contest proved tough as the girls only managed to secure 2 points.

The five-member team travelled all the way from their small village in the Builsa North district to Bolgatanga together with their two teachers.

“Some teachers with motorbikes transported us to Sandema SHS, where we joined them to come to Bolga. We have no bus. There are literally no resources at the school to support the students,” their teacher, Abraham Awhia Adia, said.

Taking inspiration from the hours of meandering their way, the girls say they were resolved to make history.

“At first it was difficult for us because we know nothing about Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. We said to ourselves we can’t go home without anything.

“So we made our effort to answer some of the questions. Some of them we couldn’t. But we pushed harder to not waste the hours we spent travelling down here to the quiz,” Gifty Abiiuk said.

They garner 12 points at the end of their contest, placing second behind Awe SHTS.

Their quest and propensity to exit the competition with at least a better score captured the admiration of the audience that filled the GNAT hall in Bolgatanga to cheer them on.

Not only did they steal the attention of the audience, but the quiz master Fiifi Amoah Hope was amazed by their grit.

“If you consider the fact that they were in a contest with people who were science students who virtually didn’t show up, then one would congratulate them for their effort.

“Because have the courage to move up the stage to sit with Science students for a science and maths contest, I think it’s admirable,” he said.

For Ruth, the experience gained was worth the risk.

“I’ve gained a lot as I have engaged myself with different kinds of people. I’ve learnt about new things. I am no longer the same as I came here. I’ll be a different person in my learnings,” she said.