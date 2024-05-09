The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has responded to reports claiming that the nation has lost billions in revenue due to the implementation of the Electronic Value-Added Tax (E-VAT) system.
In a statement issued today, the GRA provided clarity on its phased approach to E-VAT implementation and highlighted the positive impact seen so far.
The statement comes in the wake of some publications circulating in the media that the E-VAT is in limbo, and has caused Ghana to lose billions in revenue.
According to the GRA, the rollout of the E-VAT system has been conducted using a phased approach, with the pilot phase already completed successfully.
Read the full statement below:
