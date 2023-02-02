The Head of Communications for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Ibrahim Moro, has hinted at a possible increase in transport fares due to a hike in fuel and spare parts costs in the country.

He disclosed that executives of GPRTU will hold a meeting “next week” to decide on the percentage increase and the date it will take effect.

GPRTU and the National Road Transport Coordinating Council on December 19, 2022, announced an 18.3% reduction in transport fares after reaching an agreement with stakeholders.

But Mr Moro has said that fuel prices have been increased twice and an increase in insurance policy percentage is the cause for the intended increase.

“Fuel prices have been increased twice, and insurance policy has been increased to 30%,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He went on: “Prices of spare parts have also been increased, we plead with the public not to panic.

“Executives will hold a meeting and we’ll make it public at the right time.”

ALSO READ:

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers send strong message to GPRTU over transport fares

He added that the increase in electricity and water tariffs will have adverse effects on their business should they maintain the current fare prices.

Meanwhile, he has urged calm among the public.