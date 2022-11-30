The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced an upcoming ride-hailing service, MyGHTaxi for commercial taxis and trotro drivers.

The digital platform, according to GPRTU, is in line with its quest to improve its operations in the country and also provide good customer service to customers.

The Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Ibrahim Moro, disclosed the initiative on Adom FM’s midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty.

He stated it will be duly launched at the Osu Presbyterian Church on December 8, 2022, with all relevant details to be provided to both the drivers and passengers.

Mr Moro noted the App will be on Google playstore for downloads and come in two categories which are the GHTaxidriver and GHTaxi passenger to serve its members and the general public respectively.

Meanwhile, MyGHtaxi will have to compete with ride-hailing services cemented in the system such as Uber, Bolt, Dropyn, Yango among others.

In this regard, Mr Moro has asked drivers to avail themselves for the process which he believes will be the big thing in the transport business.

