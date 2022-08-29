Kassim Perez has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United.

Perez was appointed the club’s CEO back in September 2021 following their promotion to the Ghana Premier League prior to the 2021/22 season.

However, after just a year in charge of the club, the former RTU player has tendered his resignation letter to the Tamale-based side, with his decision set to take effect on September 5.

According to him, the remaining days in charge is to help him ‘do proper handing over’.

“It is with a heavy heart that I do so though,” Perez said in a press release.

RTU escaped relegation from the Premier League last season, finishing 15th on the league table with 41 points.