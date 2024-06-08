Real Tamale United (RTU) have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League after a 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Saturday at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Peter Amidu scored around the hour mark, and Bernard Somuah added a second goal four minutes to the end of the game, sealing RTU’s fate and ending their three-year tenure in the top division.

RTU, currently at the bottom of the league table with 31 points, is nine points shy of the safety zone with two matches left in the 2023/24 season.

RTU has an outstanding match against Dreams FC before concluding their season against Great Olympics.

As for Asante Kotoko, the win moves them to 8th place. They will face already relegated Bofoakwa Tano in their final match of the season.