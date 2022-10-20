An Accra High Court has today, Thursday, October 20, adjourned the injunction case on the 2022/2023 Betpawa Premier League to Monday, October 24, 2022.

The plaintiff of AshantiGold FC through their lawyer, Edward Sam Crabbe, moved a motion on notice for leave to file a supplementary Affidavit in support of their interlocutory injunction on the Betpawa Premier League.

The council for the Ghana Football Association, Naa Odofoley Nortey, did not oppose the motion.

The Court, presided over by Barbara Tetteh-Charway, subsequently granted Ashantigold’s application for leave to file a Supplementary Affidavit by the close of Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The interlocutory injunction will now be heard on October 24 to determine when the suspended Ghana Premier League can resume.

READ ALSO

AshantiGold were represented in court by the club’s Chairman and Bankroller, Dr Kwaku Frimpong alias Champion.

The Ghana Football Association had President Kurt Okraku, General Secretary, Prosper Harisson Addo, Executive Council Members, Madam Habiba Attah, Dr Tony Aubynn, George Amoako, Nana Oduro Safo, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu as representatives of the association in court.

The GFA put the Premier League on hold on September 29, 2022, after a Motion on Notice for Injunction was filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashanti Gold SC and served on the GFA’s lawyers.