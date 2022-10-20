Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have unveiled Serbian tactician Slavko Matic as the new head coach of the first team.

Matic replaces Samuel Boadu who was shown the exit in September and has signed a two-year deal.

In his new role, Slavko Matic will be required to immediately train the team and get the side to be ready for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.

Below is the new Hearts of Oak technical setup:

Slavko Matic – Head Coach

David Ocloo – Assistant Coach

Richard Oppong – Goalkeepers Coach

Enock Jordan Daitey – Fitness Coach

Samuel Nii Noi – Head of Youth Development

Moses Bamutu Mahama – Team Manager

Dr James Quartey – Team Doctor

David Kojo Tetteh – Team Physio

The 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league has been suspended due to a court action taken by demoted Ashanti Gold SC.

Before the league was suspended, Hearts of Oak had played three matches without a win.

With coach Slavko Matic now in charge of the team, the club is hoping things will change when the league resumes.

Hearts of Oak sit 13th on the league log with just two points.