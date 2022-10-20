Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have unveiled Serbian tactician Slavko Matic as the new head coach of the first team.
Matic replaces Samuel Boadu who was shown the exit in September and has signed a two-year deal.
In his new role, Slavko Matic will be required to immediately train the team and get the side to be ready for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League.
Below is the new Hearts of Oak technical setup:
Slavko Matic – Head Coach
David Ocloo – Assistant Coach
Richard Oppong – Goalkeepers Coach
Enock Jordan Daitey – Fitness Coach
Samuel Nii Noi – Head of Youth Development
Moses Bamutu Mahama – Team Manager
Dr James Quartey – Team Doctor
David Kojo Tetteh – Team Physio
The 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league has been suspended due to a court action taken by demoted Ashanti Gold SC.
Before the league was suspended, Hearts of Oak had played three matches without a win.
With coach Slavko Matic now in charge of the team, the club is hoping things will change when the league resumes.
Hearts of Oak sit 13th on the league log with just two points.