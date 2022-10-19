Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed Serbian trainer, Slavko Matić as the new head coach of the club.

The 46-year-old has been given a two-year deal to replace former coach, Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was sacked after Hearts of Oak’s poor start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Matic will be assisted by David Ocloo as Assistant Coach, Richard Oppong as Goalkeeper’s trainer, Youth Team Coach, Samuel Nii Noi, and Fitness Coach, Enock Jordan Daitey.

Matic will hope to begin on a good note when the Premier League resume after suffering a defeat in their season opener against Aduana Stars before sharing spoils with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

In a board meeting held today, Matic was present and is expected to be unveiled soon to the fans of the club.

Matic present in a Hearts of Oak board meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the World Trade Centre

The reigning FA Cup champions however have been eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup after a 3-1 aggregate scoreline against Malian side, ASR Bamako.

The 46-year-old trainer holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe and the Asia.

He is currently unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia a few days ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.

Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7, and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.

Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar, and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC for a short-term spell.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.