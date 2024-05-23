The Queen Mother of Acherensua in the Ahafo Region, Nana Minta Yeboah (II), has called on the government to ensure the contractor working on the Tepa-Goaso road does not leave the site until they complete the work.

This she noted will avert the challenges residents endure.

Nana Minta Yeboah (II) said she has observed the contractor, Kofi Job of Kofi Job Construction Limited, bringing in equipment and commencing work on the road, which has been abandoned for years.

A situation, she described as a welcomed news.

She further stated that the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government must ensure the contractor is provided with the necessary funds to complete the work before leaving.

Nana Minta Yeboah (II) appealed to the contractor to water the road to help reduce the amount of dust on the stretch.

