Ghana striker, Inaki Williams, faces a possible setback in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to foot surgery.

The 29-year-old underwent a procedure to address a scar on his left foot. His club, Athletic Bilbao, confirmed the surgery, which took place at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic in Bilbao.

As a consequence, Inaki is likely to miss Athletic Club’s final match of the season against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas.

The timeline for his recovery post-surgery remains uncertain, raising concerns about his availability for the crucial qualifiers next month.

Ghana’s national team is preparing for matches against Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars and against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Inaki’s potential absence introduces a level of uncertainty to the squad selection, with coach Otto Addo expected to reveal the team in the coming days.

Ghana currently sits in 4th place in Group I with just three points. Securing victories in these upcoming matches is vital to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament, slated to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

During the La Liga season, Inaki Williams showcased his prowess by netting 12 goals in 34 appearances for Athletic Bilbao. He also earned recognition as the best African Player in the Spanish topflight.