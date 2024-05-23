A leading global technological brand, Oppa, is set to make waves in Ghana with two exciting announcements to redefine the mobile scene.

As part of its latest venture in Ghana, Oppa will on May 27, 2024 open a world-class phone experience center at the Accra Mall.

This cutting-edge facility promises to revolutionise how Ghanaians engage with Oppo’s innovative technology.

The state- of-the-art phone shop will showcase Oppo’s latest innovations and offer hands-on demonstrations of its flagship devices.

The grand opening of the Oppo Phone Experience Center will coincide with the brand’s soft launch event on May 31st, 2024.

This milestone will bring together esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts, signaling a new era of innovation and excellence in Ghana’s mobile technology sector.

As a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Oppo is also thrilled to announce the arrival of the iconic trophy in Ghana.

The rare opportunity will grant football enthusiasts an up-close encounter with one of the most coveted trophies in sports history, highlighting Oppo’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to its global fan base.

The Public Relations and Marketing Lead at Oppo Ghana, Ernest Pappoe, has expressed excitement about these developments.

“We are thrilled to bring the UEFA Champions League Trophy to Ghana, offering a 36-month warranty and inaugurate our flagship Phone Experience Center at the Accra Mall.

These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and cutting-edge technology to our customers in Ghana. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating these milestones and experiencing the future of mobile technology with Oppo,” he stated.