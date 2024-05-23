Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, has urged Ghanaians to be patient with Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo.

The 43-year-old coach was reappointed as Ghana’s head coach in March on a 34-month contract after Chris Hughton was sacked following Ghana’s disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Previously, Otto Addo led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in the playoffs but stepped down after the team’s early exit from the tournament.

Despite a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda in his first two games, Dr. Baah-Nuakoh, who is also a Performance and Evaluating Manager at GNPC, believes it’s too soon to judge Otto Addo’s performance based on limited time.

“You can’t judge somebody without seeing what he can do. Give him the chance and let him do the job. If he doesn’t perform well, then you can consider sacking him,” Baah-Nuakoh said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“If you dictate how he should do his job and the results don’t come, who will you blame? All I can do is pray for him to succeed.”

Otto Addo is expected to arrive in Ghana this week for his official unveiling.

He is expected to meet the press and announce his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali on June 6th and the Central African Republic on June 10th, 2024.