Senior lecturer at the University for Development Studies, Professor Ziblim Imoro, has urged government to support in empowering nurses’ skills lab.

According to him, government’s pivot of training is in their skills lab, hence the need to support nurses to get the requisite skill they need.

“Government should support in empowering their skill lab because they are coming to deal with human beings. They are not coming to deal with grass or crops, and their pivot of training is in their skill lab so if they get the requisite skill lab, the training will be good and it will impact on their work,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he said “in the nursing profession, if you’re out for money, they can sack you because that is not their responsibility.”

“The management of the nursing and midwifery council can sack any nurse who indulges in such act if they get to know,” he added.

He further mentioned that nurses who go in for the betterment of themselves and see money as their priority are displeasing.

“With the issue of nurses just going in for money, it’s a miff, that is not the case. Per the training given to them, human being first,” he said.

He said that until a nurse passes his or her licensure exam, he or she cannot work as a professional regardless if the person is a degree holder in nursing.