Parliament has adjourned proceedings to January 18, thereby cutting short any attempt to approve or reject the E-levy bill.

This follows a free for all brawl which left some Members of Parliament injured.

The application, moved by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, urged the House to adjourn to ensure a serene environment for the consideration of the controversial E-Levy bill.

In supporting the motion, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that such a move will also allow for further consultations on the vexed matter of the E-levy.

Proceeding was brought to a halt following fisticuffs on the floor of Parliament after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu allegedly tried to vacate his seat for the Second Deputy Speaker in order to partake in the voting and proceedings.

However, refuting such claims, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained that the Bekwai Member of Parliament rather wanted to excuse himself to take his medication and not to partake in the vote.