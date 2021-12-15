Popular Nigerian native doctor, Simon Odo, who married 59 wives and gave birth to over 300 children and grandchildren, is dead.

The Enugu-based fetish priest is said to have died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

His son, Emeka Odo, who confirmed the death of the septuagenarian, who answered ‘King of Satan,’ said his father died after a protracted illness and would be buried same day at his country home, Aji, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, as he left instruction for the family not to deposit his remains in the mortuary upon death.

Emeka said: “Yes King of Satan is dead, he died this morning (yesterday). He has been down with illness for about three weeks now.”

His son added: “We are having a family meeting to perfect arrangement for his burial as he left instruction that we should not deposit his corpse in a mortuary.”

Emeka, who would not respond to further questions, however, said the death of his father is a big blow to the family given the number of his family members.

At his residence in Aji, friends, kinsmen and well-wishers were seen trooping in their numbers in a shock and to sympathise with the family.

Vanguard gathered that the late native doctor married his 59th wife recently and had packed into his new house with her.