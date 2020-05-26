Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo says the government will have a final round of meetings to determine how the easing of restrictions will be done to restore economic life.

He said the meeting will climax a series of engagements with experts and other identifiable groups who have been making inputs on how to relax the restrictions which have affected economic and social life.

“On Friday we will put all of these together and on the best advice available we will make the various decisions,” he said at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry.

Economic life is pending restoration as restrictions on some activities in the country still hold.

After Ghana recorded some positive cases of Covid-19, government issued some restrictions including shutting down the country’s borders.

It also imposed a ban on social gathering and other activities as a way to curb the importation of more coronavirus cases in the country.

As a result, economic activities have come to a standstill, however, government has assured the easing off of the remaining restrictions.

Updating the citizenry, the Senior Minister said government will hold its final meeting with stakeholders on Friday.

“Almost all the identified groups who matter in this light have been consulted; the churches and others continue to have these discussions with our experts,” he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said there was a need to find ways of restoring economic life amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“If the country must be going on economically, the country must be socially cohesive and, therefore, we have to put all the various measures in place to ensure that we go about our normal work very well and also taking into consideration the various measures to ensure control over the virus,” he said.

He added that people should not “forget that in Europe today, they are using the restrictions, Germany is using the restrictions, France is using the restrictions, even the US is using the restrictions which means that we must find a way of restoring economic life in one way or the other bearing in mind the need to ensure the safety of our citizens.”