Kurt Okraku needs the support of Ghanaians to be able to succeed as Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, says Mr Commodore Mensah.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman has been in office for barely seven months.

However, he has been criticised by the public for showing Kwesi Appiah the exit as the Black Stars coach.

But according to former Hearts of Oak board chairman, he convinced Mr Okraku to come to Ghana to help develop football.

Mr Commodore Mensah

“Kurt Okraku is my boy and I know what he is capable off,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I told him to come down from United Kingdom to help develop our football. He has a fine brain that he can help improve our football.

“I know he will be criticised by the public but I know that will not deter him.”

Mr Commodore also revealed that he played a key role in Mr Okraku’s journey of becoming the GFA president.

“He consulted about the GFA presidency and I told him to go for it. It is obvious that the FA now is now working as a team.

“The era of one man show is no more but he will need the support of the general public to succeed.

“I have no doubt that he will do the job,” he added.