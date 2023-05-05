The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Youth Authority says the government is prioritising vocational and technical training to help equip the youth with the requisite employable knowledge and skills.

George Orwell Amponsah says the government is committing adequate resources for the youth to acquire entrepreneurial skills for self-employment.

One hundred youth have received apprenticeship materials and handed over to master craftsmen to start their skills training.

The “Skills Towards Employability and Productivity Project” is fully funded by the government.

The Ashanti regional boss of the National Youth Authority, George Orwell Amponsah, says the program is geared towards achieving the national industrialization agenda.

He says the Authority would ensure young people receive the needed help to promote their businesses.

Industrial sewing machines, hair dressing materials, clipping machines are among items given to beneficiaries to start the apprenticeship.

Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyn, says the government has adequately resourced the beneficiaries to start apprenticeship in hairdressing, dressmaking, barbering, masonry, carpentry and other vocations.

He urged the beneficiaries to work assiduously to complete their three-year trade skills acquisition to enable them support themselves and their families.