A 13-member committee has been instituted to come out with guidelines to help absorb students from Ukraine into Ghanaian Universities to continue their studies.

The committee chaired by Dr Nsiah Asare, Special Advisor to the President on Health has four weeks to submit its report to the Education Minister.

The committee has representation from the Students Representative Council (SRC), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Health, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Medical and Dental Council, Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Vice Chancellors of Medical Schools, the Rector of College of Physicians and Surgeons among others.

Meeting agenda

The agenda for the meeting was to update and explain the essential problem at stake, and discuss plans for the immediate integration of the Ghanaian Medical students from Ukraine into the Ghana Medical Education System.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s consultative meeting to address displaced Ghanaian Medical students from Ukraine, in Accra on Friday, Dr Adutwum urged the team to work hard to ensure that the students are placed in schools where they would fit well to continue their education.

Be innovative

He reminded the committee to be innovative in their findings and also consider creating a pathway for some of the students who might have some weaknesses in some areas of their studies so they could cope with the Ghanaian education system.

The Education Minister urged the committee to work hard and make sure all the students are placed in one institution or the other so they could continue to their education so they could continue their education for the good of the student and the nation as a whole.

Dr Adutwum who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region assured all parents to exercise patients and have confidence in the government as it worked very hard to get schools for the students.

Government’s focus

He stated that everything possible was being done to ensure that the government’s dream of hitting the 40 per cent Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) mark was attained by 2030.

Dr Nsiah Asare, on behalf of the committee, pledged to work hard to ensure that the students would be placed in the institutions required so they could continue their education.

He stated that everything possible would be done to ensure that the committee submitted its report on schedule.

Background

The Russian-Ukraine war which started a couple of months ago has affected many people in diverse ways. One of such people is Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who have to run for their lives and now seeking support to go back to the classroom to continue their studies.

The Government of Ghana in its bid to ensure that the affected students are re-integrated into various universities in the country has initiated a move to put in place the right modalities to ensure that all the 132 students so far registered are enrolled on Ghanaian universities to continue their studies.

Of the numbers registered so far, only 28 were on a government scholarship and would be assisted in that direction after they have been enrolled into any university in the country.