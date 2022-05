A man called Prince Chinedu has reportedly passed on after welcoming a set of twins.

Prince, who had in over 16 years anticipated the birth of his children, is said to have passed on after just three months of experiencing fatherhood.

His death was announced on social media by his brother-in-law who said he is heartbroken.

According to him, Prince loved his sister dearly and supported her in their struggle to have children for the past two decades.