Ghanaian soul musician, Sherifa Gunu has given a sad account of her journey from her hometown, Savelugu in the Northern region to Accra.

According to her, the only option she had was to share the back of a truck with with about 20 cows.

The musician in an interview on the Northern Achiever said she took that risk because her father could not even pay fees for her secondary education.

Based on this backdrop, Sherifa said she decided to put her destiny into her own hands and move to Accra to seek greener pastures to support the family.

“There came a time my father was looking for GHc80 to pay my school fees. He tried sourcing it from his brother who was a bit financially sound but he declined to support him. I saw my father returning and looking distraught with tears filled in his eyes. It was from there I resolved to relocate from Savelugu to Accra” she narrated.

Her only hope to make her dream come true, Sherifa said was to sit in a truck transporting cows to Accra.

“I approached my uncle who usually transported cows to the south to help me leave Savelugu with a promise not to tell my father. He agreed and I gave a polythene bag containing my belongings to a friend, Bintu to wait at the station for me to join. I will never forget my experience with the cows” she bemoaned.

Sherifa said coming to Accra was the best decision in her life since the standard of living of her family have changed drastically.